×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lungisa makes top 10 of ANC's additional NEC list

Zikalala, Makhura also among party favourites

02 December 2022 - 07:49
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who was convicted of assaulting a DA councillor, has made the top 10 of ANC leaders to make up its national executive committee (NEC).

Lungisa has been fighting an ongoing suspension that was enforced by the Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) on Monday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe