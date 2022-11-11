Nomvula Mokonyane sticks to her guns on weak ANC leadership

“Many of us run away when society is in need of leadership but are very articulate in justifying peripheral issues that don’t resolve the issue of load-shedding, the plight of young people and unemployment,” she said.
ANC national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane has stuck to her guns, maintaining that the current leadership structure was the weakest in the party's history.
Mokonyane was speaking in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday ahead of the ANC's first physical NEC meeting in more than two years.
On Friday ANC leaders made their way to the Nasrec, the venue of the party's national elective conference to be held next month.
Earlier this week, Mokonyane gave a frank assessment of the NEC while speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication, Sunday Times.
Ahead of the three-day NEC meeting, Mokonyane, who is vying for deputy secretary-general at the 55th national conference, said she was ready to face backlash due to her assessment of the NEC.
LISTEN | Mokonyane blasts ‘evil comrades’ for publicly attacking Ramaphosa, harming ANC brand
“I’m ready [for backlash].
“As I’ve said, we’ve got members of the ANC who’ve survived one of the most difficult moments such as the pandemic, the shutdown and the collapse of all branches of the ANC. But it was individual members who’ve responded and said what’s missing is this NEC.
Mokonyane guns for ANC top six berth despite cloud
