×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

N1 in Midrand reopened after EFF blockade over parole for Janusz Walus

01 December 2022 - 12:46
EFF members on Thursday blocked the N1 in Midrand to protest against the release of Janusz Walus, who assassinated Chris Hani in 1993.
EFF members on Thursday blocked the N1 in Midrand to protest against the release of Janusz Walus, who assassinated Chris Hani in 1993. 
Image: @EFFGautengProv

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) says the N1 north in Midrand has been reopened for traffic after EFF protesters on Thursday blocked the busy highway.

EFF national spokesperson Leanne Mathys said the protest was to voice the party's opposition to the court-ordered parole of Janusz Walus, the assassin of struggle hero Chris Hani.

Marchers intended to head to the office of the chief justice after the blockade.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they became aware of the protest at about 8.30am. The protesters had dispersed by 11am. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe