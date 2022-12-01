The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) says the N1 north in Midrand has been reopened for traffic after EFF protesters on Thursday blocked the busy highway.
EFF national spokesperson Leanne Mathys said the protest was to voice the party's opposition to the court-ordered parole of Janusz Walus, the assassin of struggle hero Chris Hani.
Marchers intended to head to the office of the chief justice after the blockade.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they became aware of the protest at about 8.30am. The protesters had dispersed by 11am.
N1 in Midrand reopened after EFF blockade over parole for Janusz Walus
Image: @EFFGautengProv
