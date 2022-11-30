Truck driver, supervisor arrested for coal theft at Matla power station

The suspects were remanded in custody until December 13 for a bail application.
A truck driver and his supervisor from a transport company subcontracted to haul coal to Eskom were arrested at Matla power station on Monday.
The power utility said the arrests took place after the driver was allegedly found in possession of subgrade coal destined for the facility.
Eskom said the coal swapping took place at a known illegal coal yard in Mpumalanga before delivery was made at Matla.
A specialist team of investigators, contracted to Eskom to investigate coal, diesel and fuel oil theft, detected the truck as it entered and left the coal yard. It was stopped at the power station.
The truck driver is said to have admitted offloading good-quality coal he received from the Arthur Taylor Colliery in Mpumalanga. He added that he was acting on his supervisor's instructions when he proceeded to the Rondebult coal yard to exchange the coal, said Eskom.
The driver and his supervisor, employed by Ukusebenza Transport, were arrested and a criminal case opened. The truck and trailer with the stolen coal was impounded.
The suspects were remanded in custody until December 13 for a bail application.
Earlier this month, a contractor working at the Camden power station was arrested after he was linked to an incident of sabotage and in two separate incidents, truck drivers delivering coal to Camden and Kendal power stations were arrested.
“Yet again, these arrests are a significant step in rooting out criminals in Eskom. It also confirms the extent of criminality and prevalence of organised crimes affecting the organisation,” said Eskom general manager for security Karen Pillay.
Eskom discovered that control processes were deliberately bypassed by criminal employees of mines, transporters and the power utility, she added.
“We shall pursue these unscrupulous individuals relentlessly and ensure justice is served.”
Eskom said the replacement of quality coal with discarded coal seriously affected the performance of power plants.
Coal theft was a highly organised activity and syndicates were being enriched through the proceeds derived from the trade in stolen coal and other commodities, it said. The establishment of illegal coal yards and dumpsites was rapid due to law-enforcement lags and high levels of corruption and collusion.
Eskom said it loses billions due to the misappropriation of coal and similar commodities, which directly affects production.
