However, an NEC member opposed to Ramaphosa's second term bid said the party was concerned about the findings and any impact they may have on the ANC.
"The report says Cde Cyril may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution, of course that needs urgent attention.
"Comrades have asked him to step aside due to this very Phala Phala incident and that didn't work, we are hoping to come up with a final resolution on this matter and a way forward," the NEC leader said.
Adding that if the findings are interpreted by the NEC as being of a serious nature, another call from within will be made for Ramaphosa to step aside.
"We can't wait for the opposition to tell us what to do, unfortunately, we are being proactive with the renewal project, that is why we are meeting tomorrow to discuss this report," said the NEC member.
Party national spokesperson Pule Mabe was not immediately available for comment.
The panel said in light of all the information placed before it, "we conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the president may have committed a serious violation of sections 96(2)(a) (of the constitution) and a serious violation of section 34(1) of the Prevention and and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office, and a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business of the constitution."
Section 96(2)(a) states that members of the cabinet may not undertake any other paid work.
The panel handed its report to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday.
Next Tuesday, the National Assembly will debate and vote on whether to adopt the report or not.
ANC calls special NEC to discuss Phala Phala report
Ramaphosa's rivals expected to call for the president to step aside
Image: GCIS
The ANC has called a special meeting of its national executive committee for Thursday following a finding by the section 89 independent panel on Phala Phala that found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Three NEC members confirmed that acting secretary general Paul Mashatile has called a special meeting. This decision was called after Ramaphosa held a meeting with the ANC national officials on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa's opponents are expected to yet again call for him to step aside following the findings.
The meeting is expected to be virtual as most NEC members are all over the country, with some in parliament in Cape Town.
The meeting was initially set for December 9 to finalise preparations for the national conference next month.
“They’ve brought it forward,” said an NEC member confirming tomorrow’s meeting.
An NEC member sympathetic to Ramaphosa described the outcomes of the panel as the “worst nightmare”.
Another NEC member, however, said they did not believe the report was “scathing” and that they would be able to defend it.
68 statements obtained by the Hawks on Phala Phala scandal probe
