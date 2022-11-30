×

WATCH LIVE | Independent panel releases Phala Phala report

By TimesLIVE - 30 November 2022 - 10:21

The independent panel investigating if President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in 2020, will hand over its report to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday.

Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya told a media briefing on Tuesday his unit has 68 statements that have been filed regarding its investigation into the Phala Phala robbery.

“We are not reporting blow by blow on this investigation, but we can indicate we have 68 statements that have been filed. We are continuing with the investigations. We have professional investigators, senior officers and prosecutors looking at whatever we are recording to ensure it is in line with the law,” he said. 

68 statements obtained by the Hawks on Phala Phala scandal probe

A total of 68 statements have been obtained by the Hawks in connection with the Phala Phala farm scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.
