Minutes after the independent panel report on Phala Phala was published, President Cyril Ramaphosa denied he was guilty of any allegations made against him.
The report found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer on the origins of the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.
The report found there was no evidence as to how the money came into the country and the exact amount of foreign currency stolen is yet to be disclosed.
The report also found inconsistencies between the president's version of events and that of the head of the Presidential Protection Unit Wally Rhoode.
"I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law. I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me," Ramaphosa said in a statement.
In a statement, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president appreciates that according to the rules of the National Assembly it needs to consider the report and determine the most appropriate way forward.
"The Section 89 process has presented an unprecedented and extraordinary moment for South Africa’s constitutional democracy. The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country."
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa denies guilt
Image: Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden
