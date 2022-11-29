68 statements obtained by the Hawks on Phala Phala scandal probe

A total of 68 statements have been obtained by the Hawks in connection with the Phala Phala farm scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This was revealed on Tuesday by Hawks national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya during a media briefing where he outlined some of the milestones the entity has achieved in the second quarter dating from July to September this year.
Lebeya said their investigation into the theft of large sums of US dollars at Ramaphosa's farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, is still ongoing.
''We are not reporting blow by blow on this investigation. We have 68 statements that we have received and we are continuing with our investigations. We have senior officers looking into this matter and prosecutors who are helping us so that whatever we record is in line with the law,’’ said Lebeya.
This announcement by Lebeya comes a day before the deadline for the independent panel looking into grounds for Ramaphosa’s impeachment to submit its report.
The panel will hand over its report to the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on Wednesday.
Former spy and prisons boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa in May and accused Ramaphosa of stashing large sums of US dollars, alleging a cover up and failure to report the stolen funds on his property.
Lebeya said between July and September, the Hawks arrested 827 suspects, all whom have appeared in court. Out of this number, 217 accused have been convicted and sentenced.
From the convictions secured, he said 128 are from serious organised crime, 74 are of serious commercial crimes and 15 of corruption.
Lebeya said the entity secured 222 arrests for fraud cases, the highest number of arrests in a particular crime.
He said a total of 126 arrests were effected for illegal mining activities and 97 arrests for suspects who are involved in copper cable theft, and vandalism of railway lines and other essential infrastructure that aids economic activities in the country.
Lebeya said the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies under the anti-corruption task team were able to seize and attach assets worth R1,8bn in connection with the Covid-19 relief funds corruption.
He said the financial intelligence centre has frozen 25 accounts which amount to R274m. The assest forfeiture unit made 38 recoveries of R320,3m. The Special Investigating Unit made 26 recoveries worth R465m and the SA Revenue Service making 22 recoveries amounting to R740,8m.
Lebeya said 246 cases were registered of Covid corruption and 170 accused persons were charged. He said 38 court cases have been finalised, resulting in 36 convictions and acquittals in two cases
Lebeya said the entity is currently handling more than 22,000 cases, with more than 12,000 accused persons arrested and brought before court.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
68 statements obtained by the Hawks on Phala Phala scandal probe
Crime fighting agency outlines extend of recent cases its dealing with
Image: Alaister Russell
A total of 68 statements have been obtained by the Hawks in connection with the Phala Phala farm scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This was revealed on Tuesday by Hawks national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya during a media briefing where he outlined some of the milestones the entity has achieved in the second quarter dating from July to September this year.
Lebeya said their investigation into the theft of large sums of US dollars at Ramaphosa's farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, is still ongoing.
''We are not reporting blow by blow on this investigation. We have 68 statements that we have received and we are continuing with our investigations. We have senior officers looking into this matter and prosecutors who are helping us so that whatever we record is in line with the law,’’ said Lebeya.
This announcement by Lebeya comes a day before the deadline for the independent panel looking into grounds for Ramaphosa’s impeachment to submit its report.
The panel will hand over its report to the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on Wednesday.
Former spy and prisons boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa in May and accused Ramaphosa of stashing large sums of US dollars, alleging a cover up and failure to report the stolen funds on his property.
Lebeya said between July and September, the Hawks arrested 827 suspects, all whom have appeared in court. Out of this number, 217 accused have been convicted and sentenced.
From the convictions secured, he said 128 are from serious organised crime, 74 are of serious commercial crimes and 15 of corruption.
Lebeya said the entity secured 222 arrests for fraud cases, the highest number of arrests in a particular crime.
He said a total of 126 arrests were effected for illegal mining activities and 97 arrests for suspects who are involved in copper cable theft, and vandalism of railway lines and other essential infrastructure that aids economic activities in the country.
Lebeya said the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies under the anti-corruption task team were able to seize and attach assets worth R1,8bn in connection with the Covid-19 relief funds corruption.
He said the financial intelligence centre has frozen 25 accounts which amount to R274m. The assest forfeiture unit made 38 recoveries of R320,3m. The Special Investigating Unit made 26 recoveries worth R465m and the SA Revenue Service making 22 recoveries amounting to R740,8m.
Lebeya said 246 cases were registered of Covid corruption and 170 accused persons were charged. He said 38 court cases have been finalised, resulting in 36 convictions and acquittals in two cases
Lebeya said the entity is currently handling more than 22,000 cases, with more than 12,000 accused persons arrested and brought before court.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Mkhwebane's suspension letter prepared way before she sent Phala Phala questions, ConCourt hears
Parliament to debate Phala Phala report on December 6
DA calls for Phala Phala saga closure
Ramaphosa facing impeachment a 'taboo' subject
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos