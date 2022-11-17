×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Parliament to debate Phala Phala report on December 6

17 November 2022 - 10:51
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Esa Alexander

Parliament will hold a special sitting of the National Assembly on December 6 to deal with the report of the independent panel of experts probing whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala allegations.

National Assembly programming whip Mina Lesoma revealed on Thursday the house will extend its programme by a few days to process the much-awaited report, and that of the home affairs portfolio committee on the contentious Electoral Amendment Bill.

This comes a day after National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula extended the deadline for the panel's report to November 30, a day before parliament breaks for the Christmas recess.

“We are suggesting, having followed due processes in terms of consultations, that on December 6, a hybrid plenary must be scheduled to deal with those matters,” said Lesoma.

Her proposal was roundly welcomed by opposition MPs in the assembly's programming committee.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu said it was important not to pin down December 6 as the last day and that MPs should be open to dealing with possible recommendations.

“Let us not close doors to what could be certain recommendations of that particular report,” he said.

The report will be made public before it goes to the house, MPs heard.

TimesLIVE

Phala Phala panel report deadline extended

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has extended the deadline by which the independent panel of experts investigating the Phala Phala ...
News
1 day ago

DA calls for Phala Phala saga closure

The DA has called for parliament to extend its programme to deal with the Phala Phala report instead of rising on December 1 as planned, says party ...
News
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa facing impeachment a 'taboo' subject

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers in the ANC refuse to even consider the possibility of him not being president as the ANC draws closer to its ...
News
5 hours ago

'Phala Phala scandal brought ANC into disrepute' — Integrity commission report to dominate NEC meeting

A report said to be by the ANC integrity commission has concluded that the Phala Phala scandal has brought the party into disrepute.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm