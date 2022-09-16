On Thursday, Thobane said Meyiwa was shot after an argument ensued between him, Khumalo, Zandi and Longwe.
Witness denies Senzo Meyiwa was shot by any visitor at Khumalo house
Image: Antonio Muchave
Defence lawyer Adv Timothy Thobane contradicted himself on how slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed as he continued to dispute a state witness’s testimony that intruders killed him.
During the cross-examination of Tumelo Madlala on Friday in the trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Thobane said Meyiwa was shot by one of the people in the house and not by alleged intruders.
On Thursday, Thobane said the former Bafana Bafana captain was ''accidentally’’ shot by his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.
Thobane is the lawyer for accused number one to four.
Meyiwa was shot while at the Khumalo home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26 2014. He was with Khumalo, her sister Zandi, mother Ntombi, Zandi’s then boyfriend Longwe Twala and Meyiwa’s two friends Madlala, who was visiting from Durban, and Mthokozisi Twala.
''My Lordship, this following question makes me emotional but let me compose myself. Our late soccer star was shot by one of you in the house. What is your response to that?’’ asked Thobane.
''I do not know anything about that. That is not true,’’ replied Madlala.
''I put it to you that there were no intruders in the house. There was a commotion between people in the house and one of them shot Senzo,’’ said Thobane.
Madlala flatly rejected Thobane’s assertion.
On Thursday, Thobane said Meyiwa was shot after an argument ensued between him, Khumalo, Zandi and Longwe.
''I put it to you that Longwe came to the house upset. There was commotion between them and Longwe pulled out a gun. He fought with Senzo and Senzo took the firearm from him and gave it to Kelly. Longwe ran out of the house and as Kelly was giving the gun to Senzo it accidentally went off at close range,’’ said Thobane.
‘’That never happened. Those are lies,’’ responded Madlala.
Shortly after the tea adjournment, the matter was postponed to November for further cross-examination due to lawyer for accused number five Adv Zandile Mshololo not feeling well.
The matter will sit from November 14 to December 2.
Meanwhile, accused number two Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi is expected to bring a formal bail application on September 22.
On Thursday, Madlala pointed out Ntanzi as one of the intruders who entered the Khumalos' house on the night Meyiwa was shot and killed.
The accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
