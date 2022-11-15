SOWETAN | Apology to Sars staff way to go
Move unprecedented in SA employer-employee relations
By Sowetan - 15 November 2022 - 10:04
Last week the SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced that the entity had publicly apologised to former Sars employees who were adversely affected by the organisation in the state capture years .
Sars said the settlements gave effect to one of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by Sars (Nugent Commission), which found that there had been a massive failure of integrity and governance at Sars under the tenure of the former commissioner Tom Moyane...
