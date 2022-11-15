×

ANC plans for two deputy secretary-generals

Mokonyane, Potgieter nominated to take up posts

15 November 2022 - 07:37
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The ANC is set to emerge with an extra deputy secretary-general after its December conference.

ANC head of constitutional development Ronald Lamola suggested that there was consensus within the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) for a reconfigured top six to include a top seven post the 55th national conference...

