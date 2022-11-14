×

Cyril gears up for more wars before conference

President under fire at NEC over Phala Phala

14 November 2022 - 07:12
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s backers are readying for battle and more attempts to have him removed from power in the lead up to the ANC’s national conference next month.

Ramaphosa survived an onslaught at the weekend from his detractors in the ANC who launched frontal attack against him and called for his head during a heated three-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting...

