The research was led by Prof Corné Davis from the University of Johannesburg. .
Davis said the purpose of report was to drive accountability within the private sector, and influence GBV-related system change and policy making, in order to contribute towards enabling equal opportunities and empowering women in the workplace.
The data was collected between July and December last year.
Other essential findings in the report were that most employees and leaders agreed that GBV should be positioned within company policies and structures of governance, and required a holistic, policy-driven approach using evidence-based interventions, involving all relevant sectors
“Leaders and employees showed strong support for including GBV in corporate strategy and agreed decisive action and a collaborative, multisectoral approach was required. Employees felt that GBV prevention and intervention programmes should feature permanently in annual integrated and ESG [environmental, social and governance] reporting,’’ read the report.
The report found that some employees mentioned fear of losing one’s job as possible reason for not seeking help at work.
Using 2021 data obtained from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the research team found that the total out of pocket medical expenditure of GBV victims in SA in 2021 amounted to R10bn. These costs include visits to health care facilities or doctors, getting prescription medication and other costs such as travelling.
Using the same data from the WHO, research team found that out of the 46,420 physicians in the country, each treats 246 cases per year, an average of 21 victims per month.
Davis said the figures from the WHO did not paint a full picture of GBV.
Media, IT and telecoms companies lag behind on GBV strategy
GBV topic does not feature in corporates' social responsibility, occupational health and safety regulations
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Majority of private sector companies in SA are ill equipped to deal with gender-based violence (GBV) in the workplace as they were found to either have no policies or strategies to tackle the scourge.
This is a finding made in research report tiled꞉ The Costly Impact of GBV꞉ Private Sector Perceptions and Realities in South Africa.
The University of Johannesburg conducted the research in collaboration with Tiekie Barnard from the Shared Value Africa Initiative and in partnership with Mid Sweden University and supported by KPMG South Africa. The research findings were based on transcripts of interviews conducted with 73 company CEOs and executive directors, as well as written responses to an online survey questionnaire completed by 2,270 employees.
According to the report, only 20% of companies in the food, beverage, retail and tourism industry have a company strategy and 9% have a company policy on GBV.
A total of 24% companies in the energy, fuel and mining sector have a company policy and 5% have a company strategy on the issue.
None of the companies in the IT, telecoms and media sector have a strategy on GBV and only 12% of them were found to have policy against the scourge.
In the motor, vehicles and transport sector, 40% of companies have a company strategy and 24% of them have a company policy.
''At present, the topic of GBV does not feature in corporate social responsibility or BBBEE indices, corporate governance specifications, or even occupational health and safety regulations. This suggests that GBV is not strategically addressed,’’ read the report.
SOWETAN | GBV reality: women are on their own
“Most GBV cases are not reported. Most victims are afraid to report cases because of being threatened by their partners. These figures are a conservative estimate. These big numbers are shocking and concerning. It shows that GBV incidents are escalating. Abusers do not think what they are doing is wrong. Our society needs to realise that each of us needs to make a difference. We need to educate each other about what is right and wrong. There should be support given to victims and perpetrators. No one is born a perpetrator. Perpetrators need counselling and need to be told their actions are wrong,’’ said Davis.
The report recommended that companies should take effective and decisive action to assess, prevent, respond to, and monitor GBV in the formal workplace, ensure that gender equality and GBV support are included and addressed within the business strategy.
