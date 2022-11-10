Panyaza Lesufi revives plan to create Sedibeng metro

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he has already activated a process to see if all the municipalities under Sedibeng district cannot be combined into a single metropolitan city.
Speaking to councillors of the district in Sebokeng, Lesufi said the government had tried to create a metro in Sedibeng but it did not work. He said he planned to activate that process again and get it right this time.
“We can only solve long-term problems of these municipalities here if we convert all these municipalities into a new metro of Sedibeng. I have assigned the task to the MEC to start that process again.
“That is the only way we can sustain [development]. This thing of intervention and intervention is unsustainable. We need a long-term strategy. I have met with the MEC. They are starting that process of analysing why it failed, fix the problem that made it fail so that we can be in a position to solve it,” Lesufi said.
Sedibeng district is made up of Midvaal, Emfuleni and Lesedi local municipalities. But only Midvaal, led by the DA, is stable and has enjoyed better performance consistently for years. The ANC in the province has previously maintained that having a single metro which can pull the resources of all local municipalities together is better than having smaller councils struggling to deliver services.
Lesufi told councillors that the Sedibeng district would become the first area where all the programmes of his administration would be implemented.
“As the premier of the province, I have adopted Sedibeng as my terrain of operation. Even though I was born and bred in Tembisa, whatever this provincial government will do, if it does not start in Sedibeng, it is not a real thing.
“What we are saying is that we will test our programmes [to see] if they are working in Sedibeng. If they cannot work in Sedibeng, we can’t expand it anywhere because it cannot not work,” Lesufi said.
Among the programmes Lesufi wants to introduce is using technology and young people to fight crime in the province. This will be done by introducing 6,500 new Gauteng police. These will be supported by 400 hi-tech vehicles which will be deployed in each ward and 180 drones and five helicopters.
He also wants to sign a memorandum of understanding with all local municipalities to allow provincial government to tar all roads in townships and informal settlements.
Panyaza Lesufi revives plan to create Sedibeng metro
District to be nerve centre of premier’s vision
