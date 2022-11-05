Police arrested an 80-year-old man in Lows Creek outside Mbombela on Friday afternoon in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man at his home in Matsulu on January 4 2021.
Zwelithini Dlamini was shot 13 times by a man who entered his home while he was enjoying a meal with friends.
Sowetan reported that Dlamini was the son of KaLomshiyo tribal council chief Tikhontele Dlamini.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said after Dlamini’s murder, a team of investigators was assembled to probe the case.
“The members worked tirelessly and spent sleepless nights with the hope to solve the case. The arrest of the suspect, who is a prominent figure in the community came as a breakthrough in the murder case,” Mdhluli said.
The suspect is expected to appear at the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Monday to face a charge of murder.
Man, 80, arrested for murder of son of Mpumalanga chief
