Royal houses across the country pay homage to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini
Royal families across the country have praised the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as a man who served his people with diligence and a beacon of hope for traditional leadership on the continent.
King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu died on Friday after spending weeks in hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.