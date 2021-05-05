Songs ring out in KZN as Zulu nation prepares to bury its queen

The remains of the Zulu regent arrived at her final resting place in KwaNongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Kwakhangela Royal Palace was a hive of activity, albeit with a sombre mood prevailing, as the Zulu nation welcomed Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

Queen Mantfombi's mortal remains made their way from Johannesburg, where she took her last breath, through Mpumalanga, to the Kwakhangela palace.

Isiphithiphithi, amabutho, and izintombi welcomed the Queen with renditions of traditional songs.