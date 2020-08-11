South Africa

Police constable in court for 'raping teen' on Women's Day

By Naledi Shange - 11 August 2020 - 13:10
An internal investigation is being conducted after a teenager was allegedly raped by a constable in Mpumalanga. File photo
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A 27-year-old police constable who allegedly lured a teenager away from home and raped her on Women's Day was expected to appear in the Standerton magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old victim was allegedly lured away by two men and taken to one of their homes in Standerton where she was raped on Sunday, said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“The victim managed to escape and was assisted by a member of the public who took her to the police station where a case of rape and an additional charge of assault were opened,” said Hlathi.

“Police immediately started their investigation and arrested the suspect [on Monday]. It has since been established the suspect is stationed at [a local] police station.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma condemned the incident, saying it was especially troubling because the alleged perpetrator was a policeman. 

“The general has further expressed his disappointment as this incident occurred during the celebration of Women's Month,” said Hlathi.

An internal investigation is being conducted by police into the alleged incident.

TimesLIVE

