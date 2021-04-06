Mom tells court of officer's alleged secondary victimisation

'Cop sexually abused and threatened my child'

A police officer facing a charge of sexual assault of a minor allegedly threatened to decapitate his victim if she told anyone about the incident.



This was revealed in the Protea magistrate’s court, where the mother of the then eight-year-old schoolgirl relayed what her daughter had told her after the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by the police officer. ..