South Africa

Mariannhill crash driver in court as cousin says 'no-one deserves to die in that manner'

By Mfundo Mkhize - 02 November 2022 - 16:45
Vusi Tega made a brief appearance in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday. Three people died when the truck Tega was driving ploughed into cars on the N2 near Mariannhill Toll Plaza.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A truck driver who ploughed into 13 cars on Tuesday made a brief appearance in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Zimbabwean Vusi Tega, 42, , was represented by Samlal Garbaran and faces two counts of culpable homicide in connection with the deaths of Pradhil Thakur and his fiancée Priyanka Nunkumar.

Garbaran told the court the defence and the state had agreed that the case be postponed as addresses needed to be verified.

Maxwell Tega, the driver's cousin, said they were all traumatised by the accident in which three people died. He expressed condolences to the families of the crash victims.

“No-one deserves to die in that manner,” said Tega.

He said the incident had also taken a toll on his cousin's two children who are aware of the crash.

He said his cousin had been driving since he obtained his licence in 2009, and had been living in the Bluff, south of Durban, since 2018.

The case was adjourned to Friday.

TimesLIVE

