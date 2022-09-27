×

South Africa

Another horrific KZN accident claims a life

27 September 2022 - 11:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The carnage on the N2, north coast on Monday night
Image: Medi Response

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the body of a motorist pinned in wreckage after he collided with a truck on the N2 on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Medi Response said the accident occurred on Monday night near Umhlali.

“The man had been travelling north when his car veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a truck head-on,” it said.

“The man had already passed on when paramedics arrived on the scene and was declared dead. His body was pinned in the wreckage and firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the victim.”

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

TimesLIVE

