Tickets for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu have sold out within two days, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Friday afternoon.
The climax of the most lucrative domestic football competition is scheduled to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, November 5 (6pm).
The tickets went on sale on Wednesday.
“The PSL is working closely with the South African Police Service and several other safety and security role players to ensure that the MTN8 final is safe and secure,” the PSL said in a statement.
“As part of the stringent security measures around the stadium, people engaging in illegal behaviour such as ticket peddling will face immediate arrest.”
On their way to the final, Pirates defeated Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns while Usuthu overcame Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs.
The winner of the clash in Durban will pocket a cool R8m.
Tickets for MTN8 final between Pirates and AmaZulu sold out within two days
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
