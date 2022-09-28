×

South Africa

Lotteries commission to introduce lifestyle audits

Maladministration and corruption besiege NLC

28 September 2022 - 08:02
Mpho Koka Journalist

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has promised to introduce life-style audits, protection of whistleblowers and implement recommendations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The NLC said it wanted to deal with allegations of maladministration facing the embattled organisation...

