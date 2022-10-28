×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Chinese ambassador calls for strong ties with SA

China in full support of SA’s Brics chairmanship

28 October 2022 - 07:25
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Chinese ambassador to SA Chen Xiaodong says the two countries should forge stronger diplomatic ties going forward, adding that was the view that came out of the 20th congress of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Xi Jinping secured a third term at the weekend after a four-day national congress...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...