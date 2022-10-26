×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Phalatse explains her decision to go to court

'This was a fight for democracy and the rule of law'

26 October 2022 - 07:31
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

Newly reinstated Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has no illusion that the battle has been won, but the war continues — at least for another week.

The council programming committee meeting has been called for Friday and is expected to ask for a motion of no confidence against Phalatse...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail