×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ramaphosa hosts President Brahim Ghali at Union Buildings

By TimesLIVE - 18 October 2022 - 14:24

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday hosting the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (also known as Western Sahara), Brahim Ghali, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa has been building bilateral relations with various countries' leaders. He met US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, where they discussed bilateral, regional and global issues as well as trade and investment, climate change, food security, global stability, health and energy matters.

Last week, Ramaphosa visited Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and participated in a round-table session between the South African and Saudi Arabian business communities.

The president is also expected to pay a state visit to Britain. This will be the first such visit since King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth last month.

TimesLIVE

SA signs 17 memoranda of understanding with Saudi Arabia

South Africa and Saudi Arabia have signed 17 memoranda of understanding relating to mining, renewable energy, security, transport, agri-aquaculture ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa aims to strengthen, build stronger economic ties during Saudi Arabia state visit

When President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on ...
News
3 days ago

Kamala Harris and President Ramaphosa's breakfast meeting

Women's empowerment, health and security on the African continent were expected to form part of the conversation as Ramaphosa and Harris broke bread.
News
1 month ago

Joe Biden set to talk about Ukraine, Russia with Cyril Ramaphosa

US President Joe Biden will discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has avoided condemning Russia, when the two ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12