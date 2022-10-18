President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday hosting the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (also known as Western Sahara), Brahim Ghali, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Ramaphosa has been building bilateral relations with various countries' leaders. He met US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, where they discussed bilateral, regional and global issues as well as trade and investment, climate change, food security, global stability, health and energy matters.
Last week, Ramaphosa visited Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and participated in a round-table session between the South African and Saudi Arabian business communities.
The president is also expected to pay a state visit to Britain. This will be the first such visit since King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth last month.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa hosts President Brahim Ghali at Union Buildings
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday hosting the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (also known as Western Sahara), Brahim Ghali, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Ramaphosa has been building bilateral relations with various countries' leaders. He met US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, where they discussed bilateral, regional and global issues as well as trade and investment, climate change, food security, global stability, health and energy matters.
Last week, Ramaphosa visited Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and participated in a round-table session between the South African and Saudi Arabian business communities.
The president is also expected to pay a state visit to Britain. This will be the first such visit since King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth last month.
TimesLIVE
SA signs 17 memoranda of understanding with Saudi Arabia
Ramaphosa aims to strengthen, build stronger economic ties during Saudi Arabia state visit
Kamala Harris and President Ramaphosa's breakfast meeting
Joe Biden set to talk about Ukraine, Russia with Cyril Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos