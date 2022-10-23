“In line with the remedial action contained in the public protector’s report and as required by the ruling of the Gauteng High Court on February 23, President Ramaphosa has outlined his intentions with regards to the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.
“The president’s response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.
Ramaphosa to address nation on action against state capture culprits
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening to outline the steps the government is taking to implement the Zondo commission’s recommendations regarding perpetrators of state capture.
On Saturday, Ramaphosa advised the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, he would be submitting to parliament his response to the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.
