MALAIKA MAHLATSI | SA a dangerous place for children to grow up
Pregnant women induce a feeling of crippling anxiety for kids
Just over a week ago, Bokgabo Poo of Wattville in Ekurhuleni went missing. The abduction of the four-year-old child was all over the news due to the story going viral on social media. Everyone was sharing smiling photos of the beautiful little girl, doing the best they could to help her family locate her.
But just a few days later, her mutilated body would be found – some of it in an open veld. Other parts of Bokgabo’s body were found by an old woman who was sweeping her yard, who found toes and later a leg buried in a shallow grave. The child had been viciously raped before being brutally murdered...
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | SA a dangerous place for children to grow up
Pregnant women induce a feeling of crippling anxiety for kids
Just over a week ago, Bokgabo Poo of Wattville in Ekurhuleni went missing. The abduction of the four-year-old child was all over the news due to the story going viral on social media. Everyone was sharing smiling photos of the beautiful little girl, doing the best they could to help her family locate her.
But just a few days later, her mutilated body would be found – some of it in an open veld. Other parts of Bokgabo’s body were found by an old woman who was sweeping her yard, who found toes and later a leg buried in a shallow grave. The child had been viciously raped before being brutally murdered...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos