Gardee family sue minister Lamola for R18m
Cost claimed for previous prison release of one accused
Image: Julius Malema/Twitter
The family of slain Hillary Gardee is demanding R18m from minister of correctional services Ronald Lamola.
In a letter of demand that the family's legal representative MM Mashele Attorneys addressed to Lamola, the Gardees are accusing Lamola's department of failing to keep Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna, one of the suspects in Hillary's murder, behind bars despite allegations that Nkuna had violated his parole conditions for almost two years after he was released from prison in 2019.
"Your department acted negligently in releasing on parole Mr Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna," said family lawyer Makhakheni Mashele in the letter.
He said Nkuna was facing 10 cases, including a spate of armed robberies, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and absconding from parole management for two years.
"The parolee was arrested for an alleged rape offence and subsequently the case was withdrawn, however, your department did not press charges for violating his parole conditions for such a long time and as such equivalent to escape from lawful custody.
"If the parolee had been charged for abscondment and violation of his paroled conditions when he was later arrested and released for an unrelated charge, he would have been released sometimes in 2023, and the late Hillary Gardee [the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee] would not have been his victim, causing the Gardee family so much grief," said Mashele.
Hillary went missing on April 29 while shopping in town with her adopted three-year-old daughter in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
The child was later that day dropped off at Umnenke Street at KaMaGugu, where they resided.
Gardee’s lifeless body with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound was found by timber plantation workers on May 3, about 60km outside Mbombela, towards Sabie.
