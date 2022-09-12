×

South Africa

Thugs with pangas haunt Diepsloot

Residents live in fear of attack

12 September 2022 - 07:35

Armed gangs are terrorising the community in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, robbing people on the streets and hacking them to death despite additional police resources and personnel introduced to reduce crime.

Sowetan visited the troubled township on Friday after a resident sent an alert about crime in the area...

