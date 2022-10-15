×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Five 'July unrest instigators' released on bail

15 October 2022 - 10:31
The Hawks have revealed that at total of 59 suspects liked to the July 2021 unrest have been arrested to date.
The Hawks have revealed that at total of 59 suspects liked to the July 2021 unrest have been arrested to date.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The Hawks swooped on five suspects linked to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

The elite crime investigation directorate arrested Philani Maphumulo, also known as Gundi, 30; Samkelisiwe Gumede, 33; Zamile Mlambo, 41; Sithembile Mthembu, 35; and Nelisiwe Ndlovu, 32, on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said 59 alleged instigators have so far been arrested.

Maphumulo, Gumede, Mlambo, Mthembu and Ndlovu appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

“They were charged with conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence,” said Mogale.

“The accused were granted R3,000 bail each and warned to return to court on November 30.”

TimesLIVE

Acting public protector drops ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ case

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has declined to further investigate the conduct of Hawks officers during a search and seizure of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa blames July 2021 unrest, Covid and floods for unemployment and slow economic growth

Joblessness and an economy in the doldrums are a result of the outbreak of Covid-19, the July 2021 unrest and floods earlier this year, says ...
News
1 month ago

July looter sentenced to eight years in jail

The Durban regional court found Njabulo Ncube guilty of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.
News
1 month ago

Arrest of two more alleged July unrest instigators brings total to 46

The Hawks arrested two more suspects linked to the July unrest last year, bringing to 11 the number of people arrested on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12