The Hawks swooped on five suspects linked to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal this week.
The elite crime investigation directorate arrested Philani Maphumulo, also known as Gundi, 30; Samkelisiwe Gumede, 33; Zamile Mlambo, 41; Sithembile Mthembu, 35; and Nelisiwe Ndlovu, 32, on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said 59 alleged instigators have so far been arrested.
Five 'July unrest instigators' released on bail
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
The Hawks swooped on five suspects linked to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal this week.
The elite crime investigation directorate arrested Philani Maphumulo, also known as Gundi, 30; Samkelisiwe Gumede, 33; Zamile Mlambo, 41; Sithembile Mthembu, 35; and Nelisiwe Ndlovu, 32, on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said 59 alleged instigators have so far been arrested.
Maphumulo, Gumede, Mlambo, Mthembu and Ndlovu appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
“They were charged with conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence,” said Mogale.
“The accused were granted R3,000 bail each and warned to return to court on November 30.”
TimesLIVE
Acting public protector drops ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ case
Ramaphosa blames July 2021 unrest, Covid and floods for unemployment and slow economic growth
July looter sentenced to eight years in jail
Arrest of two more alleged July unrest instigators brings total to 46
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos