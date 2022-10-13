Mother worried after mutilated kid's body found
Missing girl (4) last seen with unknown man
A mother whose four-year-old daughter is missing is having sleepless nights as she waits for DNA results of the mutilated body of a child found in Tamboville, near Benoni on the East Rand.
The tests were run on Wednesday, a day after a 63-year-old woman who was sweeping her yard in Tamboville found toes and later discovered there was a leg buried in a shallow grave...
