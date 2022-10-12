Vandalism of buildings a concern for De Lille
Construction mafias hold projects hostage
Vandalism of public buildings is escalating and the state cannot rely on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to keep them safe, says public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille.
De Lille was speaking during a ministerial briefing in the National Council of Provinces where she also highlighted how construction projects had been held up by “construction mafias” disguising themselves as local business forums...
Vandalism of buildings a concern for De Lille
Construction mafias hold projects hostage
Vandalism of public buildings is escalating and the state cannot rely on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to keep them safe, says public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille.
De Lille was speaking during a ministerial briefing in the National Council of Provinces where she also highlighted how construction projects had been held up by “construction mafias” disguising themselves as local business forums...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos