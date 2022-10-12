Prince calls for unity as Umlazi people 'do the work but cops take credit'

Prince Lungelo Zulu has spearheaded a community call for more police action in crime-ridden areas of KwaZulu-Natal.
Zulu, a prince from KwaMinyamanzi royal palace, is the youth crime prevention desk (YCPD) chair in the province.
Taking to the podium at an imbizo at the weekend, Zulu highlighted the community's concerns, which include a lack of police vehicles and lack of mobile police stations where people can report crime.
“That alone makes it difficult for victims who want to report cases as they live far from where they can reach police help. Others tend to end up not reporting serious cases because they know that it will take time to reach a police station, and even if they arrive they’ll be told that they’re out of police vehicles and can't help,” he said.
“We are living in hard times. We have to deal with population increases and are not aligned in terms of human settlement carrying capacity. You’ll find that police officers who are available at a particular station are not equivalent to the increasing population in that area..”
The imbizo was called to tackle crime and causes of crime in some of the most violent areas in the municipality at King Zwelithini Stadium at Umlazi.
In attendance were police minister Bheki Cele and the MEC for transport, community safety and liaison in KZN, Sipho Hlomuka, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Members of the community were given an opportunity to speak.
Wilbor Ngwane, a member of the community policing forum (CPF) at Umlazi said they’re working hand in hand with the police in reducing crime.
“We were the first people here at Umlazi D section to introduce the CPF in April this year. From April to now we suffer the cold during winter and rain in summer while going up and down at night guarding our communities. We are not getting any reward for aiding police in their work, we are dealing with criminals who are well armed with riffles while we use our knobkerries, sjamboks and torches,” he said.
Ngwane said they seek recognition from the authorities, as people with high ranks are claiming glory with their hard-earned crime reducing efforts.
“As the crime has dropped at Umlazi, it was us going up and down, missing cosy life with our families at night.”
“In the morning by 4am we are expected to be on the streets while we see police vans now and then saying ‘bafowethu ibambeni’ (keep at it, fellow brothers) and then pass just like that,” he said. “The glory is given to the wrong people sitting in offices enjoying perks.”
Ngwane asked Cele to lend a hand to their forum by providing them with “tools” and “stipends”.
A Royal mess: Flood victims moved to Durban hotel as property owners 'turn away' KZN government
Cele said Umlazi township was the worst for rape in the entire country.
He said “until they stop rape”, as the police ministry they won't stop coming to Umlazi.
“We will consult with the Gauteng CPF to tell us what they’ve done in providing their members with living allowances. We are not promising anything but we will try to give you a basic start to your grievances.”
Cele promised residents that in December more police officers will be deployed at Umlazi from the college and 14 police vehicles will be added at GG and Bhekithemba police stations.
Meanwhile, Zulu called for the public to not lose faith in the police despite the shortcomings.
“ If we want to end crime we must stand as one to fight the scourge. We must cease staying at home and doing nothing about crime. We must report every wrongdoing we see around us and notify law enforcement authorities,” said Zulu.
“Police have done their job so ours is to co-operate with them, if we can try to be catalyst in reporting crimes, police officers will work day and night in making sure that we are living in a safe environment. We have been provided with the services by the minister of police to help catch criminals so why are not using them? Let us use our powers in collaborating with police to end crime,” he said.
