The Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday sentenced Mduduzi Hopewell Shembe, 32, to two life terms and 61 years' imprisonment after his conviction on counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
“The incidents took place in Umlazi and Tongaat, from June 2017 to June 2018, when Shembe and his accomplice raped, attacked and robbed women in their homes,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.
Shembe was caught after DNA evidence linked him to the offences.
He was arrested at Umbumbulu magistrate’s court where he was appearing on a different matter. His accomplice has not been arrested.
The state led the testimonies of all the victims, expert DNA witnesses, and video footage.
Shembe was sentenced to two life terms and 30 years' imprisonment for the four rape convictions and 31 years' imprisonment for three robbery convictions. The sentences will run concurrently.
Life in jail for rapist and robber whose DNA linked him to the crimes
Image: 123RF/albund
