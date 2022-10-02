Speaking to the gathered people, mostly dressed in ANC apparel, Ramaphosa said Ouma Louw had been one of the people who had spoken about their suffering as well as housing problems they faced when he had visited the province previously.
“And that touched my heart, as it touches my heart with many other people who do not have houses,” Ramaphosa said as he thanked the provincial government for providing her with a house.
He said by building her a house, the Northern Cape government had given Gogo Louw dignity.
“Today she has dignity and we say thank you very much because it shows that we do listen as government. As I left I immediately said to the premier and them in the local government, I said she must get her house. That is the message that I left,” Ramaphosa said.
“This is what we want to do for many others throughout the country, and I know that there are some of you here who still do not have your houses but I want you never to lose hope. Don’t lose hope because your government is here and we listen and today we have listened to Mama Louw and she’s got her house, and what a beautiful house.”
Ramaphosa sang happy birthday to Ouma Louw and joined her as she cut her cake before proceeding to other events lined up for the day, including a cleanup campaign and a walkabout.
Whether he was just putting on a brave face, Ramaphosa appeared to be nonchalant and unfazed by the looming internal battle for leadership when the ANC holds its elective conference in December.
IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa dishes out kisses and hugs in Kimberley
Elderly women line up to kiss president.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa dished out kisses during his party’s Letsema campaign in the Northern Cape on Saturday.
Scores of elderly women, celebrating their friend’s 82nd birthday party, lined up with puckered lips as they awaited their turn to kiss the number one statesman.
The jovial Ramaphosa did not disappoint, embracing the elderly women with warm hugs and kisses on the mouth.
“Come Mr Ramaphosa,” said one lady calling on Ramaphosa as she fixed her lips and he obliged.
Ramaphosa had made a stop in the Galaeshewe township at the 82nd birthday celebration of Ouma Martha Louw who had “coincidentally” just received a house from the provincial government.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Speaking to the gathered people, mostly dressed in ANC apparel, Ramaphosa said Ouma Louw had been one of the people who had spoken about their suffering as well as housing problems they faced when he had visited the province previously.
“And that touched my heart, as it touches my heart with many other people who do not have houses,” Ramaphosa said as he thanked the provincial government for providing her with a house.
He said by building her a house, the Northern Cape government had given Gogo Louw dignity.
“Today she has dignity and we say thank you very much because it shows that we do listen as government. As I left I immediately said to the premier and them in the local government, I said she must get her house. That is the message that I left,” Ramaphosa said.
“This is what we want to do for many others throughout the country, and I know that there are some of you here who still do not have your houses but I want you never to lose hope. Don’t lose hope because your government is here and we listen and today we have listened to Mama Louw and she’s got her house, and what a beautiful house.”
Ramaphosa sang happy birthday to Ouma Louw and joined her as she cut her cake before proceeding to other events lined up for the day, including a cleanup campaign and a walkabout.
Whether he was just putting on a brave face, Ramaphosa appeared to be nonchalant and unfazed by the looming internal battle for leadership when the ANC holds its elective conference in December.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Though he has not said whether he will seek a second term as president, he has received endorsements from several provincial structures while some branches around the country have also nominated him officially during their meetings.
He is facing a challenge from former health minister Zweli Mkhize and Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with the former being endorsed by the leadership of his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.
During his walkabout in Kimberley, Ramaphosa spoke to residents, listening to their problems and making promises to resolve them.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Though he joked about “welcoming any contestation” during a brief chat with the media, Ramaphosa has not outrightly encouraged ANC members to nominate him for a second term.
His spokesperson at the Union Buildings, Vincent Magwenya, told TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the Letsema campaign that Ramaphosa would want to continue the work he has already started.
Magwenya said his engagements with the president did not portray a man who was ready to let go.
“The president has started many reforms and those reforms are beginning to bear fruit. From my discussion with him I have not picked up a sense that he’s about to give up on the work he has been doing,” Magwenya said.
“He wants to continue with reforming the state and the way it operates, and capacitating the state. He wants to continue leading the reconstruction and recovery of our economy. So he has not given me or anybody that works with him a sense that he’s about to retire from that responsibility. But of course ANC members are the ones that will decide.
“The president is not about to give up his responsibility and he’s not looking to give up his responsibilities.”
Ramaphosa’s head of ANC presidency Sibongile Besani echoed the same sentiments saying the president would want to continue to root out corruption, among other things.
TimesLIVE
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos