South Africa

Ipid investigating Durban cop who allegedly killed 10-year-old son

20 June 2022 - 11:39
Orrin Singh Reporter
A Durban cop is believed to have shot and killed his son by mistake on Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of murder after a Durban officer allegedly shot and killed his 10-year-old son on Sunday.

It is understood the officer mistook his son for an intruder in their yard when he opened fire. 

According to police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, police rushed to the home of one of their members on Sunday morning.

“On June 19 at 10am, Mayville police were called to a house in Manor Gardens where a 10-year-old was shot. He was rushed to hospital and declared dead on arrival. A case of murder will be investigated by Mayville police.”

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed a case had been registered and their members were gathering information in an ongoing investigation.  

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

