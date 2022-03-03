Millions of lotto welfare cash used for houses and loans

Chief national investigations officer Leonard Lekgetho said the SIU would seek to recover any losses made by the NLC as a result of millions being siphoned off into the personal accounts of senior NLC officials, their relatives and members of the board

Instead of building drug rehabilitation centres, old age homes and empowerment workshops, millions of funds from the National Lotteries Commission were used to buy luxury homes, vehicles and for the repayment of personal loans.



This was revealed during an explosive presentation by the Special Investigating Unit on Wednesday during a trade and industry portfolio committee meeting...