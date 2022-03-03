National Lotteries Commission says SIU presentation on corruption is fraught with inconsistencies

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) claims there were inconsistencies in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) presentation to parliament on its ongoing investigation into fraud, corruption and maladministration at the commission.

On Wednesday the SIU told a parliamentary portfolio committee it would probe 50 allegations of irregular allocation of funds by the NLC to unqualified beneficiaries. SIU head Andy Mothibi said the unit had uncovered a web of corrupt networks between NLC officials and NPOs.

“The commission has noted with concern several inconsistencies in the SIU presentation and the tone of their social media reporting, which unfortunately serves to frame adverse conclusions in the minds of the public while investigations are yet to be concluded, and a final report is yet to be presented to the president in terms of the proclamation,” said NLC spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela.

She said the commission would raise the inconsistencies with the SIU in the course of its engagement and co-operation with the unit.