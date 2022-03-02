SIU uncovers 'web of corrupt networks' between National Lotteries Commission officials and NPOs

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed how senior officials at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) allegedly colluded to launder money through non-profit organisations (NPOs) that had applied for grant funding.

The unit, which on Wednesday appeared before parliament's portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition to give an update on its investigation, said it would probe 50 allegations of irregular allocation of funds by the NLC to unqualified beneficiaries.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said the unit had uncovered a web of corrupt networks between officials and NPOs.

The unit had gathered evidence and was concluding and referring investigations for further action.

“We have observed that there is a high measure of collusion between NLC officials, NPOs and NPCs,” Mothibi said.

The SIU would prepare a report.

During its presentation, the SIU said its investigation into a former board member found that he was a trustee of one of the trusts and a sole director of a group of companies that received NLC grants. He is accused of money laundering.

In one case an NPO was “hijacked” and a R23m grant was paid to it.

“The purpose of the grant was to build an old age home in Mpumalanga. The project was started, but not completed as some of the funds were redirected to individuals connected to the NLC.”

According to the SIU, R5m of the R23m was transferred to an attorney of the group of companies belonging to the former board member for transfer in favour of their client. The board member received R5m.

“In December 2017, the former board member’s family trust paid R565,000 into his private account. In January 2020, a further R300,000 was paid into an unidentified account. The reference for the payment was identified as that of the former board member,” said the SIU.