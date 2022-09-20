Eskom cuts slash earning power of Joburg's self-employed
Business count cost of regular load-shedding
By Noxolo Sibiya, Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 20 September 2022 - 07:44
Morena Bila hopelessly sat in the dark yesterday at the Bree taxi rank in central Johannesburg where he runs a tailoring and shoe-fixing business.
The CBD had been hit by load-shedding from 10am to just before noon. When the Sowetan team arrived at the taxi rank, Bila had turned away 10 customers because he could not help them...
