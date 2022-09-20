×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom cuts slash earning power of Joburg's self-employed

Business count cost of regular load-shedding

By Noxolo Sibiya, Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 20 September 2022 - 07:44

Morena Bila hopelessly sat in the dark yesterday at the Bree taxi rank in central Johannesburg where he runs a tailoring and shoe-fixing business.

The CBD had been hit by load-shedding from 10am to just before noon. When the Sowetan team arrived at the taxi rank, Bila had turned away 10 customers because he could not help them...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death