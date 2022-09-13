×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
SebenzaLIVE

Agritourism an added drawcard to tourist attractions

Farmers turn their land into a destination, teach visitors about farming

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 13 September 2022 - 10:40
A vineyard in Stellenbosch with a view of the Simonsberg mountain.
A vineyard in Stellenbosch with a view of the Simonsberg mountain.
Image: 123RF/hpbfotos

The tourism and agriculture sectors are coming together to ensure innovation and job creation.

Agritourism is when farmers turn their land into a destination and open their doors to the public to teach them more about what they do.

This practice is becoming increasingly successful, especially in rural KwaZulu-Natal, where South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise has launched agricultural tours to support female farmers and tour operators.

“Agritourism unlocks economic potential in rural areas by providing visitors with a unique, behind-the-scenes experience of farming and creating much-needed jobs,” says the enterprise's CEO Phelisa Mangcu.

Ubumbano in Amandawe is one of the benefitting farms. Sisters Nelly and Nolwazi Zama co-founded their agricultural cooperative in 2017 as a mixed farming venture, producing choice-grade crops.

“We have sugarcane, seasonal vegetables, macadamia nuts and bananas. Our offering is different as we also make products from some of our produce, including chilli jam, which is now stocked in Fifi Fish Shop, one of the South Coast’s gems,” says Nolwazi.

Nelly says that while the area is already a tourist attraction, the addition of agritourism is an added drawcard.

Ubumbano Farm now offers tours of the farm, teaches visitors about its techniques and lets them taste its fresh produce.

Located in Southport, BBS Farm – which is named after its three female founders – Busisiwe Lubanya, Silindile Zondi and Bongi Lushaba – is another beneficiary.

The farm produces green peppers, bananas, tomatoes and macadamia nuts.

After securing land from the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development and a loan from Ithala Bank, the trio erected farming tunnels and identified uncommon produce to farm. By doing this, they created a niche market.

“The idea was to create more market demand. We started with heritage tomatoes, which come in a variety of red, green, yellow, orange and maroon, and we packaged them differently by mixing in cherry tomatoes. People were very keen on this,” says Lubanya.

BBS Farm now offers tours of its organically grown produce, hydroponic system and macadamias. It also offers fishing at its dam and great food.

– This article first appeared in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele

Restaurateur tells her story through Zulu-inspired food

By showcasing pride in her heritage through traditional food, restaurateur Mmabatho Molefe has put her restaurant, Emazulwini, on the world map after ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Here's why it is important to protect our indigenous forests

Historically, South Africa did not have a culture of tree planting, and it was in the 1970s that a real need to promote tree planting was recognised.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Twenty entrepreneurs get cash injection from tourism department

About 20 entrepreneurs who have come up with new technologies that will help the tourism sector grow and create jobs will be given the wings they ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Mabaso making waves in adventure tourism

Mthokozisi Mabaso is making his mark in the white-dominated tourism and adventure industry.
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Mabaso's adventure tourism business flies high

Mthokozisi Mabaso (45) is making his mark in the white-dominated tourism and adventure industry.
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'