SOWETAN | Heading for total darkness?
How can its bosses be surprised every time a facility breaks down?
By Editorial - 19 September 2022 - 07:50
It's scary that Eskom always seems to be caught off guard by constant breakdowns and shortages in generation capacity.
SA had a disastrous last week which ended with stage 5 loadshedding, and yesterday it got even worse as we woke up to stage 6. The power utility has warned that the power outages could go above planned levels from today onwards...
