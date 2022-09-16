×

South Africa

Calls to remove Calland from Phala Phala probe

Professor labelled a bias Cyril ally

16 September 2022 - 07:30
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Professor Richard Calland should recuse himself from the committee looking into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s actions relating to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm, say his political pundit peers.

The inclusion of Calland in the Section 89 inquiry has been met with fierce criticism on social media and other public platforms...

