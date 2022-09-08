Security guards demand R900 salary increase
Struggle to survive on current 'meagre wages'
08 September 2022 - 08:25
Working in what is arguably one of the most thankless sectors in the country for over 30 years has left a 57-year-old security officer with nothing to show for it but a monthly salary of R4,377 which hardly gets him and his family through the month.
Hamilton Ntonga works as a guard at the OR Tambo International Airport and spends R1,400 a month on transport to commute to work in Kempton Park from Katlehong, on the East Rand, to begin his 12-hour shift at 6am...
