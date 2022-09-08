How accountant 'stole' R53m in 90 illegal transactions
Moshabane had access to 76 MTN bank accounts
08 September 2022 - 07:24
The state has given details of how a former MTN junior accountant who had been earning a R22,000 salary allegedly stole an average of R7.6m yearly from the company for seven years without being detected.
Ruth Moshabane made her first appearance five years ago when Standard Bank contacted MTN after noticing 90 huge transactions from the company's bank accounts into hers...
