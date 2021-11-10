Girl (10) 'slain' by mother's ex-lover

Little Kamogelo was kidnapped from Madibeng Primary School allegedly by her mother's former boyfriend

Betty Sithole sits quietly in the corner of an RDP house in Ikageng, Potchefstroom, in North West, as she recalls the chilling words from her ex-lover, who said he was going to kill her daughter if she did not take him back.



Little Kamogelo,10, was kidnapped from Madibeng Primary School allegedly by her mother's ex-boyfriend whom she had broken up with a week earlier due to continued incidents of abuse in their relationship...