Girl (10) 'slain' by mother's ex-lover

Little Kamogelo was kidnapped from Madibeng Primary School allegedly by her mother's former boyfriend

10 November 2021 - 07:19

Betty Sithole sits quietly in the corner of an RDP house in Ikageng, Potchefstroom, in North West, as she recalls the chilling words from her ex-lover, who said he was going to kill her daughter if she did not take him back.

Little Kamogelo,10, was kidnapped from Madibeng Primary School allegedly by her mother's ex-boyfriend whom she had broken up with a week earlier due to continued incidents of abuse in their relationship...

