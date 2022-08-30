WATCH | How Loots miniature art is a celebration of life’s small but significant moments

The small things in life add up – just ask Lorraine Loots. In 2013, the South African artist challenged herself to create one miniature painting a day for a year, titling each one with the date.

Then, she did it again the next year, completing another 365 paintings the size of a coin.

Today, she’s created at least 1 000 tiny artworks, depicting pizza slices, pop culture characters, outer space, classic books, cities, and even objects as simple as a pine cone.

Beneath each piece are layers of meaning, and an appreciation of the present in the face of grief.

Loots has always regarded herself as a sentimental person, and finds power in acknowledging significant dates. After losing two of her brothers in different incidents, both when they were 15 years old, she discovered an outlet in her art.

“The loss of my brothers made me feel almost a guilt for getting to enjoy these small gifts that life has to offer, and I felt a compulsion to mark every day,” Loots says.

“Over time, this compulsion turned into gratitude. It became a beautiful celebration of life instead of a catharsis alone.”

Initially, Loots didn’t believe she had what it takes to become an artist, especially after her graphic design lecturers at university critiqued her work for being too nostalgic.

“Sometimes the thing that you perceive to be your flaw is actually the thing that sets you apart, and adds that little bit of magic to whatever you’re doing,” Loots says.

While working 12 jobs, from waitressing to interior decorating, she began her first series ‘Paintings for Ants’.

As Loots’ art gained attention, people began requesting specific dates and subjects for her to paint, commemorating important moments in their lives.