'She was harassing him': family speak out on #JusticeForOratileKeleketu

The family of 20-year-old Oratile Keleketu who was fatally stabbed, allegedly by a woman, on Sunday in Mohlakeng allege she was harassing him.

Keleketu’s aunt Dineo Maselwa said her nephew was not in a relationship with the woman.

“She was apparently harassing him and we were not aware, as boys don’t usually talk. What we hear is ... she wanted a relationship with him .... Oratile didn’t want her.

Community patrollers mentioned they had seen her at night where Oratile went to perform.

“So, she would wait for Oratile outside, a couple of times the patrollers chased her away, asking her what she wants in the early hours. They told us they know the lady and they have caught her three times walking outside. There was a time when she found the gate locked and tried to force it open. Apparently these things have been happening for a long time and we were not aware,” she said.

Keleketu, who lived with his grandmother in Mohlakeng, went to perform in Randfontein and at Rooftop Junction on Saturday.

“On Saturday, he came to my place with my son and his cousin and they were excited. He told me he was going to perform and ... that was the last time I saw him alive. He was excited because they were going to these two gigs,” she said.